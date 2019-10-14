INS: Motor vehicles and motorcycles trade up 7.3 pct in January-August

Motor vehicles and motorcycles trade advanced 7.3 per cent in January-August 2019, gross series, compared with the same period last year, while services provided to the population posted an increase of 13.4 pct, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday.

In January 1-August 31 2019, as against the same period last year, wholesale and retail, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, advanced 7.1 per cent.Market services provided to the population, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, were 14.0 per cent higher than in the same period in 2018.In August, as against July 2019, wholesale and retail, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, dropped 11.6 per cent. When adjusted, it dropped 3.1 per cent.As for the market services provided to the population, gross series, in August 2019, as against the previous month, their increase was 4.7 per cent. In adjusted terms, the increase was 3.5 per cent.Compared with the same month of 2018, the August 2019 volume of wholesale and retail trading, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, increased by 7.8 per cent; adjusted depending on the number of business days and solidarity, it posted an increase of 11.2 per cent.Market services provided to the population, gross series, advanced 9.5 per cent in August 2019, compared with August 2018; as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, they advanced 11.4 per cent.