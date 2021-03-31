INS: Vegetable agricultural production decreases in 2020

Vegetable agricultural production decreased in 2020, compared to the previous year, in terms of grains, oil plants, legumes and vegetables, while for potatoes it increased, according to provisional data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Thus, the area cultivated with grains decreased by 2.4%, and the production decreased by 37.6%, compared to the previous year, due to the pronounced drought in the main vegetation periods of the crops and the lack of irrigation, which led to at low yields in most crops.

Also, the area cultivated with corn represented 48.6% of the area cultivated with grains, while the area cultivated with wheat had a share of 39.5%.

INS data show that, last year, the production for legumes decreased compared to the previous year by 48.3%, and the cultivated area by only 0.9%.

Citește și: Prins fără mască de protecție, Vlad Voiculescu e furios pe protestatarii care au scandat împotriva medicilor! ‘Sunt consternat și furios’

In the category of oily plants, there was a decrease of 35.1% in production, given that the cultivated area decreased by 3.6%. Decreases in production were also recorded for sunflower (-41.9%), soybeans (-26.4%) and rapeseed (-8.8%).

Regarding the area cultivated with potatoes, in 2020 it decreased by 2.4%, but the production increased by 2.1%. At the same time, in the case of vegetables, the production contracted by 0.4%, as a result of the decrease of the cultivated area compared to the previous year.

According to the quoted source, last year, the grape production decreased by 4.1%, as a result of the decrease of the yield per hectare (-3.5%), as well as of the cultivated area (-0.6%).

On the other hand, the production of fruits from orchards increased compared to the previous year by 29.6%, due to the increase of cultivated areas and yields per hectare, INS informs.