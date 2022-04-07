INSP: 2,812 cases of clinical flu reported nationwide over March 28 - April 3

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Thursday that in the week of March 28 - April 3, 2,812 cases of clinical flu were reported in Romania, Agerpres reports.

In the same period last year, there were 85 such cases reported.According to the INSP, in the week of March 28 - April 3, the total number of cases of acute respiratory infections (clinical flu, IACRS and pneumonia) was 75,628, 1.9 higher than in the same week of the previous season (38,581) and 3.4pct lower than the previous week (78,272).No confirmed deaths from the flu virus have been reported, the INSP said.Since the beginning of the season, 663 cases of influenza have been confirmed by the laboratories.As of April 3, 1,502,903 people had been vaccinated against influenza in groups at risk with serum distributed by the Ministry of Health.