INSP: 75,390 acute respiratory infections registered between April 3 - 9

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Thursday that 75,390 cases of acute respiratory infections - clinical flu, IACRS and pneumonias - were reported between April 3 and 9.

According to the quoted source, there were 15.3 pct fewer cases compared to the ones registered the previous week, told Agerpres.

Between April 3 and 9, a number of 1,444 cases of clinical flu have been reported at national level, compared to 1,723 cases registered the previous week.

Most cases of clinical influenza were reported in Bucharest (296) and in the counties of Prahova (162), Timis (128), Constanta (105) and Iasi (105), while in the remaining counties the number of cases was fewer than 100.

In the same period, 119 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza were registered (1 with AH1 virus, 2 with AH3, 43 with unclassified influenza A virus and 73 with influenza B virus).

According to INSP, 96 deaths confirmed with influenza virus, of which 59 with influenza virus type A H1 (of which one co-infection with SARS-CoV-2 and RSV and one co-infection with RSV), 13 with influenza virus type A H3 (of which 2 co-infections with SARS-CoV-2), 23 with influenza virus type A, unsubtyped (of which 4 co-infections with SARS-CoV-2), one with influenza virus type B.

Up to 9 April, 1,484,865 people in at-risk groups have been vaccinated against influenza with serum distributed by the Ministry of Health.