Interdepartmental Committee for Sustainable Development approves report for 2021 to be presented to Parliament

The Interdepartmental Committee for Sustainable Development adopted on Tuesday the Report on the implementation of objectives in this field in 2021, which will be presented to Parliament, with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca emphasizing on this occasion that we cannot talk about recovery and resilience without sustainable development projects.

"The Romanian Government has the responsibility to implement all the measures that will ensure the well-fare of today's and tomorrow's generations and to ensure the architecture necessary for sustainable development. We need a paradigm shift, a new mentality in society. We cannot talk about recovery and resilience without sustainable development projects in mind, so it is very important that the strategy be translated into real elements and concrete facts," said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who chaired the Committee's meeting on Tuesday.

According to a Government release, the Prime Minister pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that it can only meet challenges through solidarity and care for those around it, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We need to do more for the people of this country and I am glad that, based on Romania's Sustainable Development Strategy, we have created the premises to ensure a better life for future generations. The report on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (...) reflects Department's work: we have managed to develop a strong legislative and inter-agency framework for coordinating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, we have finalized the Action Plan, but also the occupational standard that underpins the training of experts in sustainable development. Internationally, our vision has recently been awarded by the United Nations for Innovation and Excellence in Public Service. I assure you that the steps we are taking are aimed at concrete actions that will lead to the achievement of all the long-term goals we have set ourselves," State Councilor Laszlo Borbely, coordinator of the Department for Sustainable Development, was quoted as saying in the release.

The Interdepartmental Committee for Sustainable Development is an inter-institutional body set up in 2019, made up of all members of the Government.