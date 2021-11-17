Interim LabMin Turcan:Ministerial order to fix risk that certain artists cannot collect unemployment benefit

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Raluca Turcan announced that a ministerial order will be issued to provide the necessary clarifications to prevent the situation where artists do not receive unemployment benefit, a release informs, agerpres reports.

The Labor Minister met on Tuesday with representatives of the Theater, Film, Music and Dance Association - MUZE to discuss the procedure for granting the unemployment benefit based on the Government's Emergency Ordinance No. 111/2021 on royalty contracts.

"The government has reintroduced as a form of support the grant of an unemployment benefit of 75 percent of the average gross wage for employees and persons who collect royalties and related income and who are affected by the pandemic restrictions. An arts non-governmental organization has brought to our attention the fact that very different situations exist in connection with royalty contracts, which are specific to the respective artistic activities, and because not all of them are provided for in the application form, there is a risk that certain persons do not receive unemployment benefits. We will make the necessary clarifications within the shortest possible time through ministerial order," Raluca Turcan said.According to the cited source, in the current application form for unemployment benefit, the mention about the validity of the royalty contract does not cover all the existing situations and the procedure for the grant of unemployment benefit will be adjusted to include them all.