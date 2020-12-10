Interim PM Ciuca: Hosting by Romania of EU Cyber Center - powerful signal of trust; historical moment

Interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca hailed the hosting by Romania of its first structure of the European Union - the European Cybersecurity Competence Center, emphasizing that this represents a powerful signal of trust and recognition of our country's contribution to the development of cybersecurity in Europe and the world, potrivit Agerpres.

"The Cyber Center of the EU, the first structure of the European Union hosted in Romania, it's a powerful signal of trust and recognition of our country's contribution to the development of cybersecurity in Europe and the world. It's a historic moment, which gives Romania the possibility to contribute to the fulfilling of EU objectives in the digital era," said Nicolae Ciuca, on Thursday, in a post on the Facebook page of the Government.

According to the interim Prime Minister, the fact that Bucharest won a close competition with another six European cities is the merit of sustained efforts on the part of all the institutions involved in this process.

"The fact that Bucharest won a very tight competition with another six important European cities is the merit of the sustained efforts of all the institutions involved in this process and proof of fulfilling the necessary conditions: cyber security of 5G networks, connectivity at the highest standards and an developed ecosystem of cyber security, as well as a significant number of IT&C specialists and innovative tech companies. The Cyber Center will act to stimulate technological research and development in view of consolidating cyber security within the Union. I congratulate the team that prepared and promoted the file at the level of the European Commission and I assure you of the firm support of the Government in successfully implementing this project," Ciuca also said.