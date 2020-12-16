Interim PM Ciuca: Romania endorses Republic of North Macedonia's European path

Interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Wednesday with Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, on the occasion of the latter's visit to Bucharest, in which context he reiterated that Romania will continue to be "an active and vocal supporter" of the Republic of North Macedonia throughout its EU accession process, according to AGERPRES.

According to a Government release, issues related to the bilateral relation, the accession of the Republic of North Macedonia to the EU and cooperation within NATO were addressed on this occasion.

"The talks reconfirmed the very good stage of the bilateral relations, as well as the prospects for their consolidation, with emphasis on the high potential for cooperation in the economic area," the release reads.

Regarding the European agenda, the Interim Prime Minister Ciuca reaffirmed Romania's position in support of the enlargement policy, a key policy of the EU, with real transformative power and with benefits regarding stability and security in the direct proximity.

"Romania will continue to be an active and vocal supporter of the Republic of North Macedonia throughout its European path," the Interim Prime Minister said.

In this sense, the quoted release says, Romania will support the opportuneness of organising, as soon as possible, an EU-North Macedonia Intergovernmental Conference on the beginning of the negotiations for this country's accession to the European Union.

Moreover, Nicolae Ciuca welcomed the formal accession of the Republic of North Macedonia to NATO and evoked the prospects of a closer cooperation within the Alliance.

At the same time, the interim prime minister has voiced his hope that, once the difficulties related to the pandemic are overcome, the economic and trade exchanges between the two states will be consolidated and expanded.