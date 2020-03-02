Interim PM says PNL is to ask for a faster calendar for Citu Cabinet's investiture in Parliament

Interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the leader of PNL (National Liberal Party), on Sunday evening said that the Liberals will ask the Standing Bureaus of Parliament to establish a faster calendar for the hearings of the ministers proposed to be part of Florin Citu Government, and that he believes the vote in the plenary sitting of Parliament could take place in one week.

Ludovic Orban was asked by the show host of B1 TV private television broadcaster he attended on Sunday evening about the investiture procedure for Prime Minister-designated Florin Citu.

"We have submitted on Friday, as the Constitution requests, the Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu submitted the list of ministers, the governing programme. We will ask the joint Standing Bureaus to establish a faster calendar so that the entire procedure will be completed soon. In my opinion the hearings could take place on Tuesday or Wednesday, Thursday, next Monday at the latest so that we can establish a date for the vote in the plenary sitting of Parliament," said the PNL leader.

When asked what the PNL would do if PSD (Social Democratic Party) boycotts the plenary sitting again, Orban said that, in his opinion, the Social Democrats would not be able to adopt this tactic "forever."

"They will not be able to boycott endlessly (...) Of course we also have the opportunity to invoke a constitutional legal conflict if they refuse to fulfill their duties, as they are set out in the Chamber's regulation. But let me ask you this first, does it make sense for us to invoke a legal conflict of a constitutional nature to this Constitutional Court?!," said the interim Prime Minister. AGERPRES