Interior Minister Carmen Dan: Drug trafficking and consumption pose a risk in the seaside area

Minister of Interior (MAI) Carmen Dan on Saturday announced in Mamaia that this summer the MAI employees will be conducting drug tests in all the Romanian Black Sea resorts, as a means of prevention, while they will also have direct interventions to combat drug trafficking and consumption.

"We were discussing this earlier, both at the Prefecture office, where I had a meeting with the county structures, and at the Mamaia resort police station, that we are indeed facing this increasing risk, which starts to concern me, which is why in the next interval we will be much more careful and motivated to focus on prevention, for this is what our reaction should be, after all, that the employees of the Ministry of Interior should have a pro-active approach to this problem and try to focus more on prevention too. This is an area where drug trafficking and consumption pose a risk and I refer here to the Romanian seaside and we will be very careful. I want the citizens to understand that we are determined to act," said Carmen Dan.Asked by the journalists if there will be anti-drug tests conducted at the seaside during this summer season, the Minister said: "Yes, of course!" AGERPRES