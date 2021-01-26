International Customs Day, marked by 183 customs administrations

International Customs Day is celebrated on January 26 by 183 customs administrations, members of the World Customs Organization, including the one in Romania, according to a press release of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration, General Directorate of Customs.

"In 2021, this day is dedicated to highlighting the united efforts of customs administrations to overcome the coronavirus crisis and support the population and companies by strengthening the global logistics chain, strengthening collaboration, leveraging technology and capitalizing on the people at the heart of the transformation process, under the slogan 'Customs bolstering Recovery, Renewal and Resilience for a sustainable supply chain'. Thus, the World Customs Organization invites member states to adopt digital transformation at borders and to pay special attention to computerization and automation processes, to use innovative technologies and support collaborative approaches with all actors involved in the supply chain," the release said.

According to the quoted source, during 2020 the activity of Romanian customs structures was influenced by the process of international trade in exceptional conditions of crisis and restrictions caused by the COVID 19 pandemic, and for the next period are highlighted as strategic objectives: ensuring security and security of citizens, facilitation of legitimate trade and simplification of customs formalities.

Also this year, 16 customs officials were awarded certificates of merit issued by the World Customs Organization.