IntMin Carmen Dan: Documents regarding August 10 protests are declassified

Carmen Dan

The documents regarding the August 10 protests and the intervention of law enforcement are now declassified and made available for the Prosecutor General 's Office and the two committees, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Carmen Dan, stated on Tuesday.


"Absolutely all the documents were declassified and made available for the Prosecutor General's Office and the two committees in end-January, when the committee investigating into the opportunity of declassification established that the documents should be declassified. All the documents sent to the Prosecutor's office immediately after August 10, upon the prosecutor's request, are now declassified, except for one that is not from the MAI," Carmen Dan said in a interview with Digi 24 private television channel.

She specified that, although she was not summoned to the Prosecutor's Office yet, she is ready to go, the same as other of her colleagues from the Ministry did when they were summoned.

"The August 10 moment is one we prepared for (...) in the sense that we treated the matter seriously, while having the experience of the previous protests, which were quite a few. (....) We consulted with our partners in order to be sure that we have all the information we needed in preparing this mission," she also said.

