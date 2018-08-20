 
     
IntMin Carmen Dan: Internal investigation at the Gendarmerie identifies 10 gendarmes possibly guilty of criminal offenses

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Carmen Dan

Minister of Interior Carmen Dan on Tuesday stated that 10 gendarmes have been identified so far who might have committed criminal offenses during the August 10 protests, as a result of the ongoing internal investigation that the Gendarmerie is conducting into the August 10 events, with the Military Prosecutor's Office to be notified about these cases.


"The internal investigation continues at the Gendarmerie. (...) The specialized structures have identified 10 gendarmes from the law enforcement contingent, who might have committed criminal offenses. These findings will be included in the notification the Gendarmerie is preparing to send to the Military Prosecutor's Office. If we identify new situations like this, this is the legal path that we intend to follow," specified Carmen Dan, at the hearings of the Committee for defence of the Deputies' Chamber.

