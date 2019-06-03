IntMin Dan on case of policeman shot dead on mission: Severe punishments if organization flaws are found

Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan, speaking on Monday about the case of the police officer shot dead while on mission in Timis County, said that the Romanian Police Inspectorate General (IGPR) is looking at the aspects related to the mission and that the most severe measures will be taken if organisation flaws or non-compliance with the intervention procedure are found.

"At this point, our top priority is to identify and find the killer. I assure you that IGPR is looking at all the other aspects pertaining to the procedure and the mission's organization and (...) that the most severe measures will be taken if anything was not properly organized or did not comply with the intervention procedure," Carmen Dan said at the Ministry headquarters.A 43-year-old policeman was shot dead on Sunday in Izvin - Timis County, while on a mission for capturing a fugitive wanted for robbery. The armed aggressor managed to flee, and there is an ample police operation underway to capture him.