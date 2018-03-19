IntMin on Passport Day: We have done good things to streamline issuing of travel documents

Interior Minister Carmen Dan shows on Monday in a Facebook post on the occasion of the Romanian Passport Day that administrative and legislative measures will not solve the systemic problems this year, but good things were made that will streamline the whole process of issuing and delivering travel documents.

"The Romanian passport is turning 106. During its life, there has been a constant interest in keeping this document in synch with the times we live in. And there was an important milestone - the expectations of citizens to have a safe and efficient travel document securing their freedom to travel. Today, these goals are rounded up with the need to meet other community demands - accessibility, information systems and platforms, fast-track conditions, less read tape," reads Dan's post.She adds that the introduction of the SMS notification system on passport expiration is a very useful measure, which will prove its effectiveness in a very short time, will changes in the legislative field will put some order "in a chaos that has not done anything else but to help increase lines at the counters.""The legislative draft is now with Parliament and we will continue to support it because there is need for a coherent approach, including on this level. We need to be aware that these administrative and legislative measures will not solve systemic problems this year. Yet, we are proud of having done good things, which, sooner or later, will streamline the whole circuit for the issuing and delivery of travel documents."Dan praises the workers in the field and wishes them a 'Happy Passport Day!'"Allow me to extend praise for your work in no mild working conditions, for the patience and involvement that you have displayed! Please never forget that any public service must be oriented to the benefit of the citizen. Today is Passport Day and, implicitly, is the celebration of each of those who have contributed and contribute to the development of this area. I wish you all a great strength for work, health and achievement, both professionally and personally! Happy Passport Day!"

AGERPRES .