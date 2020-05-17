 
     
IntMin Vela, message to those "gathering in large groups": Virus not yet defeated

The Minister of Interior Affairs, Marcel Vela, told, on Saturday, those "gathering in large groups" and ignoring protection measures that their actions could endanger public health, given that the pandemic has not concluded.

"I am doing this in the name of all those who have endured and respected the rules for two months, wishing the stop and diminishment of the pandemic, fighting to protect the health of those dear to us. (...) Esteemed ladies, esteemed gentlemen, the virus has not been defeated yet! (...) Don't throw out the window your effort and that of all responsible citizens, risking an explosion of cases or, worse, the quarantining of areas in which innocent people live, due to mistakes in the coming days," Vela wrote on Facebook.

The minister emphasized that if some of those gathering in such groups are already or become positive in the next week, following the epidemiological inquiry all those who have been in contact with them will remain isolated at home for another 14 days, instead of enjoying the relaxation measures in this period.

"Use your energy only to make beautiful things and to protect your health, but also that of those around you," the message also shows.

Over 100 persons protested, on Saturday, in Victory Square, against the measures taken by the Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, a similar demonstration taking place on Friday.

