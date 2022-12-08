Investment fund assets at roughly 45 bln RON at end-Q3

Investment fund assets followed a steady upward trend over the last ten years, and statistics indicate that they have trebled in the last decade, executive director of the Fund Managers Association (AAF) Jan Pricop told the debate "Between risks and opportunities" organized on Wednesday by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and AAF with fund managers.

Pricop said that although at one point the share of open-end investment funds was approximately equal to that of alternative funds, recently, a change is noticeable, as alternative investment funds have 50 percent more assets compared to open-end investment funds.

"At the end of the third quarter of 2022, assets stand at approximately 45 billion RON, of which open-end investment funds hold 18 billion RON. Regarding the number of investors, the news is good, there is a 5 percent increase. In absolute terms, there is an increase by 18,500 investors in equity funds, almost 15,000 more investors in diversified funds and 20,000 more in the 'other funds' category, which includes funds that do not fit into the previous typologies," said Jan Pricop.

Also, the Bucharest Stock Exchange fared very well this year and investor confidence was also due to the fact that the big caps listed on the BVB have nothing to do with Russia. The focus was on energy companies and the financial-banking industry, which performed very well and offered significant dividends.

The growing number of investors is a confirmation that Romania's investment fund industry has successfully overcome one of the most difficult economic periods in recent history - the highest inflation in 20 years, sky-high interest rates and unprecedented energy prices.

The Fund Managers Association is the independent non-governmental professional organization of Collective Investment Undertaking operators which brings together 23 investment management companies and alternative fund managers, which manage 91 open-end investment funds and 35 alternative investment funds, Fondul Proprietatea and 4 depository banks. AGERPRES