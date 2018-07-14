Investments are run in IT infrastructure for civil status documents' digitization

The flow of civil status documents will be digitized, while in the health care system a project will be developed and implemented to allow the electronic issuance of the medical leaves and the referral tickets to various specialist physicians, the Minister of Communications and Information Society, Bogdan Cojocaru told Agerpres.

"The civil status documents flow will be digitized by kicking off the <> project - SIIEASC (...) The main goal of the project consists in the informatization of the application system for the registration and effective release of civil status documents, as well as the implementation of the necessary support to developing and accessing the e-services that are based on primary information of civil status. So, through the SIIEASC the premises of upgrading the issuance system of the civil status documents related to the life primary events, such as birth, marriage, divorce and death, will be generated. Moreover, the time for solving the citizens' requests to issuing such documents will be slashed, too, and the queuing in front of the counters will be history," Cojocaru said.