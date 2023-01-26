Investments made in Romania because we are eastern border of Euro-Atlantic bloc (Radulescu, Banca Transilvania)

Investments were made in Romania, despite the pandemic and the situation in Ukraine, due to our position as the eastern border of the Euro-Atlantic bloc and because nobody wants instability at the border, Andrei Radulescu, director of Macroeconomic Analysis, Banca Transilvania said on Thursday, at the "Romania and the Free Market" conference, organized by Oxygen Events.

"Investments were made in Romania. Why? Because Romania is the only country in Central and Eastern Europe that has failed to develop critical infrastructure during the last three decades. Investments were made in Romania because we are the eastern border of the Euro-Atlantic Bloc and because no one from this hard core of the Euro-Atlantic bloc wants instability at the border, they don't want the danger of, let's say, military and social confrontations, with strong risks from an economic perspective, to get close to Germany and France, and then borders need to be solid, the showcase must look very good and investments will further be made in Romania," said Andrei Radulescu.

He mentioned that the volume of foreign investments exceeded, between January and November 2022, 10 billion euros, a record level, which means that there is a high degree of confidence in the national economy.

The advisor of the governor of the National Bank of Romania Adrian Vasilescu emphasized in a document presented at the conference, the role of the free market in the economy. He referred to the articles of famous economists and highlighted that free exchange is not a sufficient condition for prosperity and freedom.AGERPRES