Iohannis: Accession to Schengen and Euro Zone - objectives to be fulfilled for Romania

President Klaus Iohannis has stated, on Tuesday, that accession to the Schengen area and the Euro Zone remain objectives to be fulfilled for Romania, context in which he relayed to Romanian diplomats that the trust Romania gained during the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU must be capitalized upon.

"For Romania, there are still a few objectives to fulfill: accession to the Schengen area (...) and accession to the Euro Zone when all the conditions will be fulfilled. We must efficiently capitalize the trust Romania gained during the Presidency of the Council of the EU and you, as heads of missions, may play an essential role in reaching that objective," said Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni presidential Palace at the meeting with the heads of missions and the consuls general, on the occasion of the Annual Reunion of Romanian Diplomacy.

AGERPRES