Iohannis: Aditional military and humanitarian support to be sent to Ukraine

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

Romania will supplement the military and humanitarian support granted to Ukraine, as a response to the invasion of Russian troops, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

"Romania is joining its partners in supporting new sanctions and for strengthening our shared response in front of Russia's invasion in Ukraine. Ad additional military and humanitarian support will be sent to Ukraine," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.

The Government decided on Sunday to sent in Ukraine a new batch of aid - fuel, bulletproof vests, helmets, ammunition and military equipment, food, water and medicine, with a total value of 3 million Euro, according to the Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru.

Furthermore, the Government announced its availability to take on injured Ukrainians in Romania's health network.

