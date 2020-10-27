Iohannis announces that, in the coming days, another 123 ICU beds will be available in Bucharest

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that, in the coming days, another 123 additional beds will be available in ICU units in Bucharest's hospitals, in the context of managing the COVID-19 crisis.

"I have requested very concretely data about Bucharest and here we will have in seven hospitals and expansion of the Intensive Care capacity and I can tell you that in the next maximum ten days we will have, additionally to what exists now, 123 intensive care beds," he showed.

The president said that the strategic plan for the coming period "provides clear implementation steps and targets the opening of new Intensive Care capacities distributed at the national level."

In this sense, Iohannis mentioned the units in Oradea, Constanta, Craiova, "in newly-built locations, destined to be Intensive Care [units] or which will be transformed in Intensive Care units."

The remarks were made by the president after a session to evaluate and present measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 epidemic. The session was attended by Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, deputy chair of the Romanian Society for Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, Dorel Sandesc, and the head of the ICU unit of the Carol Davila Military Emergency University Hospital of Bucharest, Dan Corneci.