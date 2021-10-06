 
     
Iohannis: Any person supported by parliamentary majority can be PM

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that any person supported by a parliament majority can become Prime Minister.

"Any person supported by a parliamentary majority can become Prime Minister. Obviously. That's what's written in the Constitution, there is no hindrance," said Iohannis.

He was asked if Florin Citu can still be Prime Minister in any formula of Government after the vote in Parliament on the censure motion and if he is taking into account a new designation of him.

The head of state is participating, on Wednesday, in the EU-Western Balkans Summit, which is taking place in Brdo, Slovenia. On Tuesday, the head of state attended the informal meeting of the European Council.

