Iohannis at MERITO gala: We need restructuring of teaching career, based on meritocracy

A restructuring of the teaching career is needed, based on meritocracy, along with a greater recognition to teachers, on Thursday night said President Klaus Iohannis in a message to the 3rd MERITO gala.

"A teacher's passion and dedication shapes the destines of generations of students, being the grounds future Romania is developing upon. For each school-goer, the teacher is a guide on their path to knowledge, a benchmark on the way of their own becoming and a motivational factor, which is why the valuable teaching staff who inspire and build through passion and dedication, do deserve our appreciation and recognition," Klaus Iohannis says in his message presented by Ligia Deca, state advisor with the Education and Research Department at the Presidential Administration.The president adds that unfortunately this does not always happen, and that the social reputation of the profession does not mirror its true significance.Moreover, Iohannis says that the voices of excellency in pre-university education have much to tell about the way they breathe values into the students or how they bring back to class the pupils who have abandoned school.The president expresses his belief that beyond the change they bring for their students, the teachers awarded at MERITO gala contribute to increasing quality and confidence in the Romanian education system.He adds that in the past two years through the "Educated Romania" project, he has challenged not only the main actors in education, but the entire society to voice their opinions in connection with the way they all see the education system at 2030-horizon.

AGERPRES .