Klaus Iohannis and the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov had, on Friday, a meeting with the leaders of the so-called "frugal" countries on the margin of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council that discusses the multi-annual financial framework of the EU for the 2021-2027 period.

The meeting took place at the request of the leaders of the so-called "frugal" countries - Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden.The leaders of these countries also had meetings with other heads of state and government present at the summit.

AGERPRES