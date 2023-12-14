 
     
Iohannis congratulates Republic of Moldova, Ukraine on start of EU accession negotiations

klaus iohannis

Iohannis congratulates Republic of Moldova, Ukraine on start of EU accession negotiations

President Klaus Iohannis congratulated the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine on the start of EU accession negotiations and said that Thursday's decision of the European Council is a "historic" one.

"Congratulations to the Republic of Moldova, congratulations to Ukraine and good luck in the accession negotiations", said Iohannis.

Iohannis pointed out that this decision is "a historic result, a very, very important step".

The European Council formally approved on Thursday the "Extension" chapter and decided to start EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, according to the proposal of the European Commission. Also, the Council decided to grant candidate state status to Georgia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina had a positive evaluation of its European path.

