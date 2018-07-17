Iohannis-Dancila meeting ends after approximately 40 minutes

The meeting between President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, that took place on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, ended after approximately 40 minutes.

One day prior to the meeting, the Presidential Administration informed that the President invited the Premier for discussions.Later, the Government spokesman Nelu Barbu confirmed the Prime Minister's participation to the meeting requested by the President.The last time Viorica Dancila was officially invited to Cotroceni was in May, for consultations on aspects that concerned the Romanian foreign policy, including the relocation of Romania's embassy in Israel.