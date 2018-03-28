stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Iohannis: Don't believe there could be any reason to rush into organising referendum for family

Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said he believes there is no reason to rush into organising a referendum for redefining the family.


"May is a beautiful month, I don't know if for a referendum too. (...) Don't see a rush reason," Iohannis added.

The organisation of the referendum for the redefining of the family was one of the topics addressed on Monday at the Social Democratic Party's National Standing Bureau (main ruling PSD, ed. n.).

When asked before the sitting if they were to tackle the referendum for family, the PSD national leader Liviu Dragnea said "Yes".

Deputy Prime minister Paul Stanescu added that day that a referendum could be organised in May.

AGERPRES .

