Iohannis: Election of Tusk to EPP chairmanship reveals East-West rift increasingly vanishes

AGERPRES special correspondent Tudor Martalogu reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday night saluted the election of the former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for the position of chairman of the European People's Party saying that this reveals that the rift between the East and the West vanishes more and more.

"It is a first and it is a beautiful first. I know Mr. Tusk very well and I'm very glad he was elected with an overwhelming majority of votes. The fact that for the first time we have at the helm of the EPP a president from the Eastern part of Europe obviously shows an opening in the EPP to, let's say new members with the European Union. A thing that pleases us and it is a visible sign, an obvious sign that the East-West rift is vanishing more and more and this in fact is what we want for Romania and for the Romanians, to attain a living standard and a society as mature as that of the old EU Member States' societies," the Romanian president stated at his arrival at the EPP Summit that has ended the first day of the statutory congress of the pan-European political family.AGERPRE