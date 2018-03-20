Iohannis: For sustainable path, economic policy decision-makers must offer confidence to private milieu

For a sustainable path, the economic policy decision-makers should be capable of offering confidence to the private milieu through well-grounded, transparent and most of all predictable measures, meant to solve problems in economy instead of stirring up some even more serious, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.

"As business persons you understand the best the fact that the business milieu's performance cannot be for long above the quality of the economic policies the gov't is promoting. This is the reason why I draw attention to all the governments, and in particular to the last year's three that the economic predictability is not a slogan one appeals to on the seminars' occasion only. Basically, the lack of predictability also draws the lack of sustainability of the economic performance, and the business milieu knows best the saying with 'easy come, easy go'. That is exactly why in order to have a sustainable economic track, the economic policy decision-makers must be capable to offer confidence to the private milieu through well-grounded, transparent and especially predictable measures, to solve the problems in economy and not create other, even bigger ones," the President said at the 25th anniversary of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania).