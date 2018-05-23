Iohannis: Government authorities need to understand foreign investors must not be regarded with adversity

President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday, in Pitesti (North-West of Bucharest) that the Executive needs to make all efforts in order to bring foreign companies to Romania.

"Government authorities need to understand once and for all that foreign investors must not be regarded with adversity, but on the contrary. The Executive should make all efforts in order to bring new high-performing foreign companies in Romania, especially in sectors where we have remarkable competitive advantage and we have enough sectors of this sort," said the head of state, in Pitesti, while at the debate titled "The automotive industry, the engine of economic development. Competitiveness growth factors."Before taking part in the debate, the president visited an auto parts exhibition.The debate, organised by the Association of Automotive Constructors of Romania, was attended by representatives of the most important companies in the Romanian industry.