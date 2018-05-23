stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis: Government authorities need to understand foreign investors must not be regarded with adversity

iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday, in Pitesti (North-West of Bucharest) that the Executive needs to make all efforts in order to bring foreign companies to Romania. 


"Government authorities need to understand once and for all that foreign investors must not be regarded with adversity, but on the contrary. The Executive should make all efforts in order to bring new high-performing foreign companies in Romania, especially in sectors where we have remarkable competitive advantage and we have enough sectors of this sort," said the head of state, in Pitesti, while at the debate titled "The automotive industry, the engine of economic development. Competitiveness growth factors." 

Before taking part in the debate, the president visited an auto parts exhibition. 

The debate, organised by the Association of Automotive Constructors of Romania, was attended by representatives of the most important companies in the Romanian industry.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.