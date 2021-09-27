Iohannis: Gov't, local authorities must have absolute priority of PNRR reforms, investment implementation

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday asked Prime Minister Florin Citu, ministers, mayors and presidents of County Councils to make an "absolute priority" from the implementation of reforms and investments provided for in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"Together with this Government, we managed to have this plan approved. Prime Minister, Ministers, Mayors and Presidents of County Councils, I ask you to make it an absolute priority to implement the reforms and the investments provided for in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. It is a chance we are not allowed to miss, the chance to make Romania's economy more efficient, more sustainable and better prepared for any crisis that may yet appear. It is the possibility to leave to the future generations a deeply modernized Romania," said the president, at a joint press conference with the EC chief, Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Minister Florin Citu.

The three high officials visited the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital.The EC's President is in Bucharest on Monday to present the PNRR assessment.AGERPRES