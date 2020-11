Iohannis: Gov't measures - firm enough to allow campaign without lockdown after election

The measures the Government decided and announced on Thursday are "firm enough" to allow the conduct of the election campaign for the general election and avoid a possible lockdown situation after the ballot scheduled for December 6, Klaus Iohannis said.

"I believe the measures we decided together with the Government are firm enough to allow us to have a campaign, to have a life as close to normal as possible, to hold the election safely and to continue after the election without entering the so-called 'lockdown' phase, without entering a more serious, 'lockdown' stage after the election," the head of state told a press conference he held during his visit to Maramures County.