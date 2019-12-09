Iohannis: Gov't, new parliamentary majority must correct past injustices, relation with local authorities

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message to the Gala of the Romanian Municipalities Association on Monday, stating that the new Government and a new parliamentary majority will have to correct past injustices regarding problems in local administrations.

The message was presented by Nicoleta Nicolae, State Advisor at the President's Cabinet, in the context in which the Presidency granted this event, for the third consecutive year, the High Patronage.

"Unfortunately, in recent years, Romania has faced serious financial and legislative difficulties, generated by irresponsible governing. You received less money, the dialogue with the central authorities, when it existed, was arid and lacking in results. In concrete terms, the acute problems reported by you hit, at the centre, a wall of carelessness and incompetence. You thus had to do whatever you could, risking to lose, and not because of your fault, the support of the citizens and the trust of those who voted for you. This dark period is over," Iohannis maintained in the message.

He emphasized that the public interest is always a priority, a principle from which high-quality education and health systems can be built, efficient public transport, a solid partnership with the business environment and an honest relationship with the citizens, adding that not only competition but also the acquisition of models of excellence generates performance.

Iohannis showed that digitization, energy efficiency, environmental protection, urban regeneration have become areas of reference for the local public administration.

This year, during the gala, a special award will be given for innovation in public administration, about which Klaus Iohannis said it proves that, at the local level, the challenges of today's society, which are constantly expanding, are being treated very seriously.