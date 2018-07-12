President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday he does not stall the entry into force of a law, stressing that he is exercising his constitutional prerogatives because, under the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies' Speaker Liviu Dragnea, "they legislate badly."

"I do not stall, I exercise my constitutional prerogatives, and I have to do this because, under the leadership of this Dragnea, they legislate badly. It is that simple and I will continue to do what I have done so far, exactly what is written in the Constitution. I am not an extra-constitutional president. On the contrary, I am a President who respects the Constitution, and that means I will use all the constitutional instruments," said Iohannis.He was asked about the possibility announced by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman that the laws of Justice and the Codes be adopted by an emergency ordinance.