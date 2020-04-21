 
     
Iohannis: I firmly condemn those violent manifestations, which were few, but very visible

President Klaus Iohannis has condemned on Tuesday the violent manifestations of the recent days, underscoring that, in similar situations, the authorities will intervene promptly, firmly and clearly.

"I want to firmly condemn those violent manifestations, which were few, but very visible," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, at the end of the meeting on the assessment of the COVID-19 epidemic management measures with PM Ludovic Orban, several ministers and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat.

He added that there were people that didn't understand what this is about.

"We cannot tolerate such violent manifestations, such norm breeches," the President said.

