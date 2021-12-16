Iohannis, in Brussels: We will discuss new vaccine against COVID

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that a new COVID-19 vaccine will be discussed at the European Council meeting in the context of the new strain of the virus and showed that he will call on the Member States not to carry too far the restrictive measures in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will have a discussion. It is clear that there is widespread concern about the new variant of the virus - Omicron. We will discuss what can be done together and, most importantly, we will discuss how to get a new vaccine, ready to fight this new form of the virus. It is very clear to everyone in the meantime, and we talked to other leaders yesterday, that only vaccination can stop the spread of this pandemic. These are complicated issues and I hope we come to a quick conclusion today: how we get this new vaccine and how it will be purchased and shared among the Member States," the president said in Brussels before attending the European Council meeting.

"Also in connection with the pandemic, I would like to draw attention that restrictive measures are not carried too far, especially when it comes to goods traffic, to the European economy and I hope positive conclusions are reached in this regard," Iohannis said.