Iohannis: It would be optimal for the new government to be installed immediately after Christmas

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that it would be "optimal" for the new government to be installed immediately after Christmas, according to AGERPRES.

"It would be optimal for the new government to be installed immediately after Christmas, but you see that negotiations are negotiations and sometimes they go well and fast, then they stop. I don't think it's good to push politicians too hard from behind, to avoid the mistakes that have been made in Romania in the formation of coalitions, not to discuss sensitive issues, which after a while could lead to the split of the coalition. I prefer them to discuss the sensitive issues as well, find solutions or find common approaches and then to govern usefully for Romanians and for Romania," Iohannis said.

He stressed that it is obvious that parties also need to discuss offices.

He said he would convene a new round of consultations with the parties and formations represented in the new parliament "when the results crystallize a bit".

Iohannis made this statement after participating in an event organised in Bolintin Vale on the occasion of the official closing of the national afforestation campaign called "A forest as big as a country!."