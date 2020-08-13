Iohannis: Legislation worked out to prevent suspicious companies from entering 5G market

Romania wants secure networks and a special legislation is being worked on to prevent suspicious companies from entering the 5G market, said President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday, at a briefing at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.

"Romania's position is exactly the position expressed in the memorandum that was signed last year, when I visited President Trump. We want secure networks, networks that are not under the control of countries with interests other than those stated and we want networks that meet the demands of Romania's people and companies. We are working on a special legislation on this matter to prevent suspicious companies from entering the 5G market," Iohannis said.