Iohannis: 'Military aid being sent to Ukraine by NATO'

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that military aid in Ukraine is being sent by NATO.

"For us it is very important to handle the refugees and to handle the people that need help in Ukraine. That is why we installed that hub in northeastern Suceava, that is our main concern. Obviously, military aid is also sent to Ukraine by NATO, which is a very good thing. I do not believe, though, that it is a good idea to have prolonged public statements regarding what one country or another is doing in this area," Iohannis said, asked about what sort of arms Romania is sending to Ukraine, Agerpres.ro informs.

Regarding Hungary's refusal of allowing transit on its territory for weapons intended for Ukraine, the head of state replied: "There is nothing to comment here. We took note of this position, it is quite different from the one adopted by other European countries, but it is difficult to say more".