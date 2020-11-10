 
     
Iohannis: On-time parliamentary election - the only solution allowing Romanians to continue expected democratic steps

On-time parliamentary election is "the only solution allowing Romanians to continue the expected democratic steps" and at this moment, in the legislature, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "is permanently pulling the handbrake," President Klaus Iohannis told a press conference held today at the Cotroceni Palace.

The President said that Romania is faced with two serious problems - the health challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a political challenge.

"We have a Parliament that is dominated by a PSD that has lost all legitimacy. On one side, there's the government fighting to keep things under control, and on the other side there's the PSD, which is constantly pulling the handbrake in Parliament and things cannot be moved as the Romanians want them to," the President said.

According to Iohannis, "the Romanians want a legitimate Parliament that works for them together with the government, devises plans for the future, rolls out recovery plans."

"With the PSD in Parliament, all this works, so to say, with the handbrake on and democracy cannot be put on hold. We cannot imagine being stuck in this political deadlock caused by PSD without holding elections and without knowing what next year will look like. And for all these reasons, we are now in a position to hold parliamentary elections on time, because it is the only solution that allows the Romanians to continue the expected democratic steps," the President said.

