Iohannis: Our convergence course is currently named European path of Republic of Moldova

"We celebrate today 100 years since the Union Declaration of Bessarabia and the Kingdom of Romania. The decision endorsed by the Council of the Country in Chisinau was a political and patriotic gesture that honours the elites of the times and all those who had dreamt of it and had worked to see it achieved. It is one of those moments that for ever defines history, warms the souls and keeps consciences awake, generation after generation," the President says in his message.He mentions that the 1918 spring's Romania was marked by a serious military situation and exposed to a difficult international context and notwithstanding, in times of endeavor, in the face of threats and perils from nearby vicinity, without posing conditions or expecting any compensation, it ensured Bessarabia's protection."Through the democratisation and economic reform projects promised by Romania's gov't in 1917, the Union of 27 March 1918 represented for Bessarabia not only the attaining of the national ideal of the Romanians on the two banks of the Prut River, but also an attractive future project, a viable alternative to the bleak perspective of Bolshevisation," Iohannis says.The President specifies that the politicians of 1918 proved an understanding of the opportunities that history and the international context offered for the Romanians' aspirations' fulfillment."One thing is common to all of Romania's great accomplishments in the past century and a half: they have been achieved through the association of our projects to the great European processes, through the assimilation by the society of the Western humanism's values. This is how things were going in the years of the Great War, this is how things were going in the year of the Great Union, which debuted with the Union of Bessarabia and Romania," Klaus Iohannis says .President Iohannis adds that the one hundred years ago act is not only "a fountain of remembrance and gratitude to our ancestors, but also a ceaseless source of inspiration for the necessity to develop and continuously deepen the strategic partnership between Romania and the Republic of Moldova for the latter's European integration.""Our convergence course is currently named the European path of the Republic of Moldova, for the success of which our country is granting a consistent, permanent diplomatic, financial and technical support. Yet Romania has the duty to further be for the Republic of Moldova an example of a nation committed to the European project, a model of competitive economy, of a society that knows to value and capitalise on its human potential. In this project, I'm certain we can rise at the height of the deeds we are celebrating today!" president Klaus Iohannis underlines in his message to Parliament.

