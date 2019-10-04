Iohannis: PM's actions generate serious deadlock/Parliament - sole authority that can opine on Gov't

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that "the insistence with which Prime Minister Viorica Dancila refuses to ask Parliament's agreement for a new Government generates the serious deadlock in which the institutions of the Romanian state are deepening".

On Friday, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent new proposals of interim ministers to President Klaus Iohannis.

"By the request addressed today, the Prime Minister practically is asking me to break the Fundamental Law by forcing the establishment of a second successive interim at the Ministry of National Education, given that for this portfolio Mr. Daniel Breaz held this position for 45 days, the maximum duration allowed by Article 107 of the Constitution. At this moment, the only competent authority to opine on the requests of the Prime Minister and the activity of the Government remains the Parliament, and from this perspective, the debate on the censure motion represents the most appropriate framework," points out Iohannis, according to a release of the Presidential Administration.