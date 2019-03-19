Iohannis: PSD - accident of democracy; remedy - going to vote

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the Social Democratic party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) is "an accident of democracy", pointing out that the "remedy" is the voters' turnout.

"God forbid a zero point! I believe that we are at a very important stage in consolidating what we have gained. The fact that we reached politically this democratic accident, with a Government called proxy, with a party that purely won some elections and thinks it owns Romania, shows that we relaxed too fast or we thought that politics does not concern us. History showed us every time that it concerns us. Every time we had the impression that it does not concern us we ended up with a dictatorship or something similar. The remedy is extremely simple - just going to vote. This accident of democracy, which is the current PSD government and the majority controlled by the PSD, was not possible because a huge number of people went to vote for PSD. No! It was voted by all those who voted for PSD in 2014 and 2012. The big difference was that the others did not go, for various reasons. This accident of democracy is due less to PSD then and more to the absenteeism in the elections," the head of state said at the debate "President or citizen/politician and civil society", organized by One World Romania within the International Documentary Film Festival and Human Rights.

In his opinion, the absence from the vote "makes someone else decide in our place".

"We do not spend more than an hour to vote (...). It is enough to vote. It does not work otherwise. Absence from voting makes someone else decide in our place," Iohannis said.

The head of state argued that the way in which the current majority uses power is "eminently primitive, to take power for oneself."

"Democracy requires that you take power for citizens," added Iohannis.