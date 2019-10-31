Iohannis: PSD, main reason why Romania has not been able to develop more, better

In a meeting with the National Liberal Party (PNL) representatives and sympathizers organized in Targoviste, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis argued that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is the main reason why Romania has not been able to develop more and better in the last 30 years.

"This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Revolution of December '89. As many as 30 years on we still mourn our dead, but we glorify our heroes and ask ourselves in those 30 years: have we been worthy? Have we done what we promised back then? Have we built a free, democratic Romania that allows Romanians to feel good at home? Have we built a Romania that has brought prosperity, jobs, satisfaction, a safe life to all of us? Maybe for some yes, but certainly for many, not yet. We haven't got there yet, but before we make any plans on how we will change things for the better, we need to see why we have only got so far in 30 years? If we look back at this transitional period, in these 30 years of transition, we can see that we are just now beginning to escape communism and see that in fact what has kept us behind, what has kept us as if we had had a millstone tied round our neck is PSD. PSD is the main reason why Romania has not developed more, has not developed better, but we now hope to change things," said Iohannis.

He opined that the change must be profound and lead to the conclusion of the transitional period.

President Iohannis, presidential candidate for a new mandate on behalf of the PNL, said that Romania does not have modern motorways and hospitals because of the "PSD administrative catastrophe and the failed PSD government".

He reasoned why he wants to come to power with PNL.

"I would like to be in power, because I want to coordinate this construction work in Romania. And I wish, and the Romanians wish, that we finally end these counter-productive discussions between the parties of the Executive, President and Government. And we wish, I admit, I wish, a government with which we can work together, a government with which, after all these years, my dear ones, we can eventually get down to work for the Romanians! And it is very, very hard work. We must restore justice and resume the fight against corruption. We must transform Romania's economy into a sustainable economy. We must make schools safe for students and teachers. We must build the hospitals we promised. We have to guarantee the pensions for the pensioners. We have to develop the infrastructure that we have promised and others have promised, but we will do it. We, together will put Romania back on its feet," underscored President Iohannis.