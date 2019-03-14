Iohannis: PSD's refusal to amend budget - ill will, wish I could have promoted better budget

President Klaus Iohannis criticized on Friday that the 2019 state budget law was not re-examined by Parliament, reaching unchanged for promulgation, and accused the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of ill will.

"PSD has failed the last test of responsibility. The state budget law which we sent to Parliament for the correction of the serious errors in its content, has reached the promulgation unchanged. One day - that's how long PSD has allocated in to Parliament for the re-examination of such an important bill for the country. It is not only a serious lack of seriousness, PSD's refusal to amend a budget that will obviously generate negative effects in the economy, unfortunately, felt by the citizens is indeed an instance of ill will. I would have liked to promulgate a good budget for Romania and for Romanians. It was not meant to be," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He stated that PSD did not take into account his remarks, from a "purely political logic".

According to him, there will be no hospitals and motorways but higher prices, new taxes and dues, deficits and economic imbalances.

"PSD is the only culprit for delaying Romania's progress. It is in vain that PSD is trying to find scapegoats when the budget was actually delayed too much because the Government approved it and sent it to Parliament for debates with a three month delay over the deadline provided for by law. Most of PSD members, interested in crony politics and fights against Justice demonstrate a serious lack of responsibility regarding Romania's public finances and economic situation," Iohannis said.

In his opinion, OUG 114 shows that the government is a "toxic one for the economic and financial stability of Romania and for the well-being of the population, which each day fares the final costs of PSD incompetence and imposture."

"The experiments of so-called PSD visionaries threaten the future of some vital economic sectors for Romania. They have concocted a nice budget that looks good on paper, but based on the promise that certain leaks will be filled at the budget rectification. The most vulnerable categories are cynically mentioned in populist speeches, but political decisions show that PSD is not at all interested in what happens to these people," said Iohannis.

He said that all PSD governing over the last two years is a "big black hole for the Romanian economy and for the Romanian society".

"The PSD governing has failed!", concluded the head of state.

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decree on the promulgation of the 2019 State Budget Law.