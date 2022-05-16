 
     
Iohannis: Romania fully supports Sweden's NATO accession process

iohannis

Romania fully supports Sweden's process of joining NATO, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis says.

"Romania welcomes Sweden's decision to apply for NATO membership, announced today by Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson. Romania fully supports a swift NATO accession process. With Sweden & Finland joining the NATO family, our Alliance will be stronger than ever," President Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Sweden will apply to join NATO, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson officially announced Monday, evoking a new era for the Scandinavian country, according to France Presse, Reuters and DPA news agencies.

AGERPRES

