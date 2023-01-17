Iohannis: Romania will continue to make sure energy mix, low-cost technologies are reflected in bills

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that energy security is a priority of the European Union and that Romania will continue to take the necessary steps to make sure that the country's diversified energy mix and low-cost technologies are reflected in the public's final bills, told Agerpres.

"As well as strengthening the security dimension, the European Union needs solutions to secure competitiveness, a solid industrial base, the green transition and the digital transition. Energy security remains a priority. In 2023, Romania will continue to take the necessary steps to make sure that the diversified energy mix and low-cost technologies are reflected in the final bills of the public," Iohannis told an annual meeting with heads of accredited diplomatic missions in Romania.

He added that there is an increased interest of the Black Sea countries in strengthening connectivity, with beneficial effects both regionally and Europe-wise, an eloquent example being a four-party agreement between Romania, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Hungary signed in Bucharest last month in the presence of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"The agreement is an important step in completing the project for a submarine cable for the transmission of electricity from renewable sources under the Black Sea. It is also an example of a European project that can contribute to our common resilience," added the president.

Iohannis said that these are priority themes for Romania, along with the highest possible level of investment under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and through the traditional European funds essential for the country's economic growth.

"In 2022 alone, over 11 billion euros entered the Romanian economy through these funds. Our resilience does not only mean security in a broader sense, but also a solid economy, oriented towards the future and capable of overcoming any possible shocks," Iohannis pointed out.