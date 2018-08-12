Iohannis: Romanians know how to be civilised, they do not deserve the labels from irresponsible politicians

President Klaus Iohannis said Monday about protests in Victoriei Square that Romanians know how to be civilised and do not deserve the labels received from "irresponsible" voices in politics.

"Dear Romanians, over the last few days, tens of thousands of Romanians have taken to the streets to protest, and Romania is going through a serious state of disorder because of violence on Friday evening. The civic attitude was severely punished with tear gas, water cannons and blows stricken with excessive zeal. It is impressive the mobilisation of Romanians from the country and abroad. Many people from the diaspora who returned home joined these events. They were not brought here by parties, driven here by buses and paid for. They came on their own accord, displaying strong civic feeling, disgusted by the way PSD governs and legislates, by grave attacks on the rule of law in the last year and a half, "Iohannis said in a public message on Monday following the turbulent public events of the past few days.

He pointed out that these demonstrations were "eminently peaceful," with the exception of "instigators," which he said could not be associated with the vast majority of protesters, as it has been attempted.

"The Saturday and Sunday protests showed everyone the true character of those who had taken to the streets for a very long time and whose voice is heard all over the world. Romanians know how to be civilised, civic, active and fair. They do not deserve the labels on the part of irresponsible voices in politics," said Iohannis.