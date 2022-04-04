Iohannis: Russian invasion of Ukraine has dire consequences, we must stop this illegal aggression

President Klaus Iohannis says images from Bucha and other Ukrainian cities must remind the world that "illegal aggression" in this country needs to be stopped, Agerpres reports.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has dire, indescribable consequences - images of Bucha and other Ukrainian cities must remind the entire world that we must stop this illegal aggression and that all those found responsible must pay. International justice should prevail!" president Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Sunday.The bodies of 410 civilians were found in the territories of the Kyiv region recently taken over by Ukrainian forces from the control of Russian troops, Ukrainian Attorney General Iryna Venediktova announced on Sunday.In the town of Bucha alone, northwest of Kyiv, nearly 300 people were buried in mass graves, Ukrainian authorities said.They accused the Russian military of committing a "massacre" in that locality and "horrors" in the now "liberated from invaders" regions, which sparked outrage in Europe and the United States, as well as calls for additional sanctions against Moscow.Russia has denied allegations that it killed civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, and that the images of the bodies were doctored by Kyiv.